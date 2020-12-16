The US government changed the rules to allow more powerful showers after Trump complained about not getting enough water to wash his hair

Rogelio V. Solis/AP President Donald Trump is seen at a rally in Mississippi in 2018.

The US Energy Department on Tuesday rolled back an Obama-era restriction on how much water can be pumped through a shower head.

It came after President Trump complained in July about showers not providing enough water to wash his hair.

A regulation put in place in 1992 restricts the amount of water a shower head can put out to 2.5 gallons a minute.

For years there was a loophole for people who had multiple shower heads, which Obama ended.

The new rule passed on Tuesday rolls back the Obama change, so people can again achieve greater water flow via multiple showerheads.

“Changing the rules to address one of President Trump’s pet peeves is simply silly,” one activist said of the move.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An Obama-era restriction on showerheads was rolled back on Tuesday, after President Donald Trump complained about showers not providing enough water to wash his hair.

During a White House event back in July, Trump expressed a grievance with the water output of showerheads, according to Reuters.

Trump complained that showerheads under the Obama-era rule put out too little water to do a good job.

“So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer? Because my hair â€” I don’t know about you â€” but it has to be perfect,” he said at the event.

The current regulations on showerhead output date back to President George H.W. Bush’s administration.

In an attempt to promote water conservation, showerheads were regulated to expel no more than 2.5 gallons of water per minute.

Alex Brandon/AP President Donald Trump’s hair is seen illuminated during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in August 2018.

But for years a loophole existed for people who had multiple showerheads, since the rule applied to each of the showerhead individually. That loophole was ended under President Barack Obama.

On Tuesday, the US Energy Department rolled back the Obama-era restriction, so that the 2.5 gallon rule again applies to each shower head individually.

Andrew deLaski, executive director of the nonprofit Appliance Standards Awareness Project, said in a statement that the rule change was “ridiculous and out of step with the climate crisis” and that the “Biden administration can and should promptly reverse them.”

“Changing the rules to address one of President Trump’s pet peeves is simply silly,” deLaski said in a statement, according to CNN.

“Thousands of showerhead models on the market today meet the standards that Congress set way back in 1992 and provide a great shower.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.