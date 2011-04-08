A Record Number Of Land Oil Rigs Are Active In The U.S. Right Now

Several factors have pushed America’s inland oil rig count to a record 851.
Oil prices are making it profitable, and we haven’t seen demand destruction yet.
Post-Deepwater regulations caused a rush into onshore drilling.
Horizontal drilling and other techniques have opened up new shale oil reserves.
Here’s a map from Wells Fargo. The hottest basins, like Bakken Shale, produce primarily crude. The declining basins, like Haynesville, produce primarily gas.
