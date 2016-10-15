The US is reportedly considering a cyber attack against Russia over alleged hacking

Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks with U.S. President Barack Obama in Hangzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang province, Monday, Sept. 5, 2016.

The US is reportedly considering a plan to retaliate against Russia for its role in alleged cyber attacks that have plagued the Democratic Party, NBC News reported on Friday.

Officials with the CIA say the Obama administration requested options for a “clandestine” cyber attack designed to “embarrass” the Kremlin, according to sources cited by NBC News.

The move comes after the US formally accused Russia last week of employing cyber attack in order to interfere with the presidential election.

The hacks have largely targeted individuals and entities associated with Democrats.

Information gleaned from those security breaches has been published by Wikileaks and, at times, cited by Donald Trump, the Republican Party’s presidential nominee.

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how religion spread across the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.