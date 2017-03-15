Retail sales climbed as expected

US retail sales rose just as expected.

Retail sales rose by 0.1% month-over-month in February, as economists had forecast according to Bloomberg.

Core retail sales, which do not include gas and auto sales, rose by 0.2% month-over-month, again as economists were expecting.

But notably, January’s core retail sales were upwardly revised to a 1.2% increase, up from the prior reading of 0.8%.

Last month, retail sales jumped by 0.4%, above expectations of 0.1%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.