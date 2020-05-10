US lawmakers blast five large corporations for taking $50 million meant for small businesses. Only one is returning the money.

Reuters U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn is chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis

House lawmakers on Friday demanded five large, publicly traded companies return the $US10 million loans they received that were meant for small businesses.

Only one company, MiMedx, said it would return the $US10 million Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Just 48 public companies of the 387 that received PPP loans have returned the money.

US representatives blasted five publicly traded companies for taking Paycheck Protection Program loans means for small businesses, leading at least one to return the money.

The House subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis sent letters] to MiMedx, Quantum, EVO Transportation & Energy Services, Gulf Island Fabrication, Universal Stainless, and Alloy Products on Friday demanding they return loans received from the treasury. MiMedx said late Friday it was repaying its $US10 million loan.

“Since your company is a public entity with a substantial investor base and access to capital markets, we ask that you return these funds immediately,” the letters, the committee’s first official action, said.

“Returning these funds would allow truly small businesses – which do not have access to alternative sources of capital – to obtain the emergency loans they need to avoid layoffs, stay in business, and weather the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus crisis.”

The $US669 billion PPP launched in early April, and applicants quickly reported errors with online systems. Large corporations like Shake Shack, Ruth’s Chris, and the Los Angeles Lakes (all of which returned their loans) were lightning rods for public backlash that eventually led to a more specific self-certification as part of the application and reviews by Treasury officials on loans larger than $US2 million.

“It is unfortunate that a small number of companies that have created a lot of publicity that took loans,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC at the time. “I think it was inappropriate for most of these companies to take loans, and we don’t think that they ever should have been allowed to.”

Still, only 48 public companies of the 387 that received PPP loans have returned the money, according to an analysis of regulatory filings by FactSquared. Business Insider has reached out to the other four companies that received letters – and received a $US10 million loan – and will update this post if comment is received.

If the companies addressed by the committee opt to not return the money by May 11, lawmakers want to see “all documents and communications” between them and the Small Business Administration in order to prove their need for the funds and appropriate usage.

“Congress did not intend for these funds to be used by large corporations that have a substantial investor base and access to capital markets,” the lawmakers’ said.

