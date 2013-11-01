Gawker Now Has An Ad Exchange Powered By Google [THE BRIEF]

Reuters/Shannon Stapleton Omnicom CEO John Wren (left) with Publicis CEO Maurice Levy

Gawker has opened itself up to real-time bidding with a private marketplace powered by Google. “It’s rather a big step for us after years of playing down the ad tech game,” Gawker Media’s business development lead, Erin Pettigrew, told Digiday. The decision was driven by a need “to keep pace with the fast-automating display buying market,” she explained.

The $US35 billion Publicis-Omnicom merger has cleared U.S. regulators, who did not oppose the merger or ask the parties to amend it for antitrust reasons during the waiting period mandated by the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act. The agency companies also announced that their deal, which would create the world’s largest advertising services holding company, has been approved in Canada, India, and Turkey.

A German court has ordered the ad agency Mediaplus to disclose the discounts it received for placing ads on the $US47 million account of Haribo, the company that makes Gummi Bears. Haribo alleges in the lawsuit that Mediaplus has held onto money it was given my publishers in return for placing Haribo ads.

Time Warner Cable lost 306,000 video subscribers in the third quarter, a loss that significantly outpaced what analysts had been predicting.

Saatchi & Saatchi New York released their last ad for FiberOne cereal, which uses some clever humour to get to its thesis statement that “diets suck.” Indeed, as my eighth-grade health teacher astutely noted, “It’s called a diet because it has the word ‘die’ in it.”

In a bit of “I’ve got your listicle right here!”, Roundarch Isobar director of mobile Tim Dunn has penned a piece for Digiday entitled “5 Reasons Buzzfeed Is Wrong On Banner Ads.”

Time Inc. is rejiggering its corporate structure so that its editors will now report to the company’s business side, instead of Time Inc.’s editor-in-chief. The current editor-in-chief, Martha Nelson, is leaving as part of the changes.

Media Kitchen director of communication insights Charles Pinkerton has left the firm after more than a decade, AgencySpy reports.

Ad Age has a helpful chart of which companies have bought which ad spaces for the upcoming Super Bowl.

The New York Times reported earnings yesterday, revealing that just 10% of its $US33 million in digital advertising revenues are coming from smartphone and tablet ads.

