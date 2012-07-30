Guess Which US Region Liked Chick-Fil-A More After The Anti-Gay Controversy

Photo: By derekthomasla on Flickr

Every region in the US has shown a measured drop in its perception of Chick-Fil-A except for one.The country has been left torn after the Baptist Press published an interview with Chick-Fil-A president Dan Cathy in which he admitted to be “guilty as charged” for his anti-gay marriage politics.



In the Midwest, consumers’ perception went up during the week after the interview was published (on July 16th), YouGov Brand Index reports.. Now, the region’s perception is back to where it was before. The chain’s overall, national buzz has plummeted to its lowest levels in two years.

Every day, YouGov interviews 5,000 people across America to measure their perception of various brands—rating them from 100 to -100.

On the day Cathy’s interview was published, Chick-Fil-A had a perception of 65, which was 19 points higher than the Top National QSR sector average (including Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, Burger King, Taco Bell, Domino’s, etc).

As shown in the graph below, the average national perception of Chick-Fil-A dropped below the average QSR number after the interview.

Photo: YouGov Brand Index

Here’s what happened regionally:

In the South, perception of Chick-Fil-A dropped from a score of 80 pre-interview to 44 on July 25.

Midwesterners moved from giving the chain a score of 45 pre-controversy to 70 two days after the interview was published. The perception has gone back to 45.

Now check out Applebee’s new blow-up doll business>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.