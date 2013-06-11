Hey, Obama, Are You Going To Respond To This Claim That You're Recording 'Nearly All Human Communications'?

NSA leaker Edward Snowden, who just checked out of his hotel in Hong Kong and left for parts unknown, made a number of startling claims over the weekend.



Chief among these was the claim that “the vast majority of human communications are automatically ingested [by the National Security Agency].“

We’re going to assume that what Snowden means by “ingested” is “copied” or otherwise logged and recorded.

So the vast majority of human communications are automatically recorded by the U.S. government?

That’s a pretty startling claim.

It has been nearly 24 hours since Snowden made that claim.

So is the President of the United States, or at least the White House or the NSA, going to respond to that claim?

If so, when?

Are all our communications being recorded? If so, by whom? How? Is this recording legal under current laws? Where are the recordings stored? How long are they kept? Who has access to them? How can they be used?

Inquiring minds want to know…

