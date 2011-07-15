U.S. recognises Rebel Council As Official Government Of Libya

Photo: AP

The United States has recognised Libya’s Transitional National Council as the “legitimate authority” of the country, The Associated Press reports.As a civil war rages between forces loyal to Muammar Qaddafi and opposition forces, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said the terms for a NATO ceasefire must demand Qaddafi’s ouster.



Over 30 countries joined the United States in the move Friday.

Official recognition means that the U.S. can fund the rebel forces with over $30 billion in funds seized from the Qaddafi regime.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.