13 places in the US where it's probably not worth investing in real estate for the next decade

Elaine Thompson/AP Seattle.

Hot real-estate markets aren’t forever.

With changes in the way people work, live, and spend, some US markets that were once hot are cooling.

Markets seeing quick declines include neighbourhoods in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, and Seattle, along with neighbourhoods in Miami Beach, Florida and Chicago, Illinois.

These changes probably mean you’ll want to look elsewhere to invest in real estate in the near future, but markets are cyclical, and home values are changing all the time.

Read more personal finance coverage.

Many people argue that buying a home is an investment. However, it doesn’t always work out like that.

Consumer trends expert Beatrice de Jong of Opendoor says many factors influence the rise or fall of a neighbourhood’s value, including job availability, school districts, and affordability.

Data from Zillow shows which US housing markets are currently cooling the fastest, but there’s no need to panic if you’ve been eyeing these locales. “The real estate market is always cyclical,” de Jong says. “It’s hyper-local, but it’s also cyclical.”

Here are the 13 US real estate markets losing value the quickest, along with their projected decrease in value over the next year and each area’s median home price as calculated by Zillow.

13. Greater San Antonio, Mountain View, California

Stephen Lam/Reuters Google’s Mountain View headquarters.

Home to many large tech companies, this neighbourhood of Mountain View, California is seeing prices decline.

De Jong says these west coast markets are cooling after the height of the tech boom. “Seattle, Palo Alto, and Mountain View are big tech hubs,” she says. “Most of those cities have a lot of new jobs, high-paying jobs, bringing people up to the area. That really created a spike in the real estate prices.”

Current median home value: $US1,224,900

Year-over-year forecasted value drop: 5.83%

12. East Village, New York City, New York

Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

New York City’s real estate market is one that de Jong says can be vary widely even by the block and change quickly.

“New York is so hyper-local, even just to the neighbourhood in Manhattan,” she says. Real estate is even affected by something like a subway line being under construction, because that affects people’s daily commutes.”

In places like East Village, it’s a buyers’ market right now, though many people might be looking elsewhere.

Current median home value: $US1,247,400

Year-over-year forecasted value drop: 5.83%

11. Explorers, Foster City, California

Andrei Stanescu/Getty Images

This Foster City neighbourhood is seeing home values fall, despite its proximity to lots of high-paying jobs in Silicon Valley.

Current median home value: $US1,258,500

Year-over-year forecasted value drop: 5.9%

10. Crescent Park, Palo Alto, California

The median home value in this Palo Alto neighbourhood is over $US4 million. But, just because a home in this neighbourhood is worth $US4 million today doesn’t that doesn’t mean that it will be tomorrow.

Current median home value: $US4,456,300

Year-over-year forecasted value drop: 5.9%

9. Irving Park, Chicago, Illinois

Steve Geer/Getty Images

Northwest of Chicago, this suburb has a lot of history and charming older homes. But, according to Zillow data, values in this neighbourhood have fallen over 8% in the past year, and are expected to drop another 6% in the next year.

Current median home value: $US358,000

Year-over-year forecasted value drop: 6.05%

8. Financial District, New York City, New York

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

This busy commercial district in New York City is seeing home values fall. Homes here have fallen about 11% in the past year, and are predicted to drop another 6% over the next year.

An increase in remote work has made it less necessary for people to stay in these urban markets. “With so many people working remotely, it opens up options for living outside of the major cities,” says de Jong. “People can have that lifestyle where you can have a house with a bigger yard or more bedrooms in the suburbs or on the outskirts.”

Current median home value: $US939,500

Year-over-year forecasted value drop: 6.11%

7. Burleith, Washington DC

This DC suburb just north of Georgetown has been seeing falling home prices, even though it has a pretty expensive housing market.

Current median home value: $US1,023,400

Year-over-year forecasted value drop: 6.21%

6. Old Irving Park, Chicago, Illinois

Shutterstock

Just west of nearby Irving Park, Chicago, this neighbourhood is a perfect example of just how cyclical markets can be. In March 2012, Zillow data showed the median home value at $US194,000, quickly increasing to $US332,000 by May 2018. Ever since, home values have been dropping here again.

Current median home value: $US290,700

Year-over-year forecasted value drop: 6.28%

5. Charleston Meadow, Palo Alto, California

Sundry Photography/Shutterstock

Another Palo Alto town on this list, Charleston Meadow faces challenges with home values, though the median value is well over $US2 million.

Current median home value: $US2,245,300

Year-over-year forecasted value drop: 6.47%

4. Oceanfront, Miami Beach, Florida

Miami Beach sits on a narrow strip of land surrounded by water, west of the city of Miami. With waterfront property on both sides, much of Miami Beach will be very vulnerable to sea level rise. According to a report by the Union of Concerned Scientists, about 12,000 homes in Miami Beach are currently threatened by sea level rise over the next 30 years.

Current median home value: $US406,200

Year-over-year forecasted value drop: 6.64%

3. La Gorce, Miami Beach, Florida

Another Miami Beach neighbourhood, La Gorce, is seeing some big drops in its high-dollar homes. This neighbourhood is an island, and rising waters will continue to threaten this community over the next 10 years.

Current median home value: $US1,870,700

Year-over-year forecasted value drop: 6.66%

2. Noe Valley, San Francisco, California

jdmungax/Getty Images

San Francisco has a unique real estate climate where markets can heat and cool quickly, and Noe Valley is a neighbourhood seeing this firsthand.

De Jong says San Francisco is always changing. “People have been speculating that it’s either going to jump up rapidly again and keep on the same incline,” she says. “Or, they fear that it’s a bubble, that prices are going to drop, that companies will move out of San Francisco. I haven’t actually seen any of that yet.”

“For the most part,” she continues, “people will hold on to their real estate and it will continue to increase over time. It might just not be as great as it has been in the past couple of years.”

Current median home value: $US1,839,300

Year-over-year forecasted value drop: 6.7%

1. North College Park, Seattle, Washington

Elaine Thompson/AP

Homes in this neighbourhood in northern Seattle are losing value at the quickest rates in the nation, and are predicted to lose about 7% in value in the next year.

In Seattle overall, the market has cooled a bit, and this neighbourhood just north of the city proper reflects that.Zillow data shows that the median value in this city is down from June 2018’s high of $US750,000 to $US700,000 in September 2019.

As The Seattle Times’ Paul Roberts reports, it’s a highly local trend. “The Puget Sound housing market continues to splinter into hot and cold sectors – with substantially more heat the farther south you move,” he writes.

As a tech city, Seattle is subject to some of the same cooling trends that Silicon Valley is experiencing, and this neighbourhood is no different.

Current median home value: $US599,100

Year-over-year forecasted value drop: 6.98%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.