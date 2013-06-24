US Rates Are Spiking To Their Highest Levels Since August, 2011

We mentioned this in our initial market wrap, but it’s important enough that it’s worth breaking out: The yield on the US 10-year bond is shooting up again.



On Friday it cracked 2.5%, and this morning it’s cracking 2.59%. That’s the highest level since August, 2011.

From Bloomberg:

BloombergMeanwhile, this comes as China is crashing, and markets are generally down

