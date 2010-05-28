The Rail Traffic Rebound Starts To Roll Over

Vincent Fernando, CFA

Pragmatic Capitalism shows how growth in U.S. rail traffic, as reported by the Association of American Railroads (AAR), has begun to slow. ‘Total freight traffic [rose] 10.6% to 288,114 carloads.  Intermodal traffic jumped 12.7% to 215,118.’  

Chart

The rebound is slowing, which lines up well with an expected slow-down in U.S.GDP growth as we head into the second half of 2010. The difficult year over year comparisons will come starting in Q3.

