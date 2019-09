Just out from the Association of American Railroads, year-over-year rail traffic in October was down 15.3%, which is slightly worse than the year-over-year decline in September. Bottom line: the economy is in no hurry to fully bounce back and confirm the market rebound.



Rail Time Indicators November 2009 –

