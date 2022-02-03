Search

6 children killed in US counter-terror raid in Syria that Pentagon described as a success

Sinéad Baker
Destroyed house after US raid in Syria
People inspect a destroyed house after a US military operation in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province, on February 3, 2022. Ghaith Alsayed/AP
  • Six children were among those killed in a US raid in Syria, first responders told the Associated Press.
  • At least 13 people were killed in total, the AP reported.
  • The Pentagon described its mission as “successful,” but did not say who the target was.

At least 13 civilians, including six children, were killed in a US raid in Syria, first responders at the scene said, according to the Associated Press.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Tuesday: “US Special Operations forces under the control of US Central Command conducted a counterterrorism mission this evening in northwest Syria.”

“The mission was successful.  There were no US casualties.”

Inside destroyed house after US raid in Syria
Blood covers the floor of a destroyed house after an operation by the US military in the Syrian village of Atmeh in Idlib province, on February 3, 2022. Ghaith Alsayed/AP

He did not say who or what the target of the raid was, but an Iraqi intelligence official with knowledge of the mission told the AP that it was targeting a high-ranking militant leader.

Four women were also among the dead, the AP reported, citing first responders.

Destroyed house after US raid in Syria
People inspect a destroyed house after an operation by the US military in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province, on February 3, 2022. Ghaith Alsayed/AP

More From Business Insider Australia

About the Author
Sinéad Baker