6 children killed in US counter-terror raid in Syria that Pentagon described as a success

People inspect a destroyed house after a US military operation in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province, on February 3, 2022. Ghaith Alsayed/AP

Six children were among those killed in a US raid in Syria, first responders told the Associated Press.

At least 13 people were killed in total, the AP reported.

The Pentagon described its mission as “successful,” but did not say who the target was.

At least 13 civilians, including six children, were killed in a US raid in Syria, first responders at the scene said, according to the Associated Press.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Tuesday: “US Special Operations forces under the control of US Central Command conducted a counterterrorism mission this evening in northwest Syria.”

“The mission was successful. There were no US casualties.”

He did not say who or what the target of the raid was, but an Iraqi intelligence official with knowledge of the mission told the AP that it was targeting a high-ranking militant leader.

Four women were also among the dead, the AP reported, citing first responders.

