US race relations are deteriorating

Over the last two years there has been a 23% drop in the number of Americans who see relations between blacks and whites as “very good” or “somewhat good.”

Today, only 47% of Americans see black-white relations positively, according to a Gallup poll, the lowest it has been in the last 14 years.

The poll also showed that blacks see the relations more positively (51%) than whites (45%), but both percentages experienced sharp declines in the last two years.

Gallup The poll was based on a random telephone survey of 2,296 people from all over the US.

And the trend is fairly new. Over the last 15 years (not counting 2015) the percentage of Americans seeing black-white relations as positive was always between 63 and 72%.

But since 2013, the United States has seen a resurgence of the fight against the ever-present racism following the killings of unarmed black men by white police officers.

These killings lead to marches and riots in many cities around the United States and were heavily covered but national media.

The poll also shows that the black-white relation is the one viewed most negatively by Americans and the relation that has experienced the most dramatic drop in positive viewing. In 2013 the race relation viewed most negatively was the black-Hispanic one.

But despite the drop in the number of people who view the relation as positive, Americans remain generally optimistic about the black-white relations in the future, and are more positive about how the relationship will evolve than they were in the 90s.

But since the end of the 90’s, blacks are less likely than whites to think that a solution to the tensions will eventually be found and the disparity remains today with 43% of blacks thinking a solution will eventually be found and 59% of whites.

As the poll shows, the only race relation evaluation where a lot of change occurred was the black-white relation, which would tend to indicated that recent occurrences have had a direct role onto American’s evaluation of the specific relation.

