The US just completed its first successful quarantine in almost 60 years. Nearly 200 travellers have been declared free the coronavirus.

Mike Blake/Reuters Passengers board buses from an aircraft chartered by the US State Department at the March Air Reserve Base on January 29, 2020.

Nearly 200 Americans have been released from a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a military base in Riverside, California.

The citizens were held there after returning from Wuhan, China, where a deadly coronavirus outbreak started in December.

The outbreak has killed more than 1,000 people and infected more than 43,000 as of Tuesday.

The US evacuees did not test positive for the virus and are permitted to return home.

Two weeks ago, nearly 200 Americans boarded a windowless cargo plane from Wuhan, China, while a deadly coronavirus was spreading rapidly through the city. Most of them were state department employees who were working at the consulate in Wuhan, as well as their families.

The passengers were screened for fever and evaluated for respiratory systems before the flight took off. One person had a high temperature and was not allowed to board. Passengers were screened again after boarding the plane.

“Once we got in the air, everybody felt a sense of relief,” Jamie Fouss, the consul general at the US consulate in Wuhan, said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

The flight landed at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California on January 29. Two days later, the passengers were placed under a mandatory 14-day lockdown.

Now, they’re finally permitted to go home, marking the first successful US quarantine in nearly 60 years.

None of the passengers tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 1,000 people and infected more than 43,000 as of Tuesday. (For the latest case total, death toll, and travel information, see Business Insider’s live updates here.)

‘Watched more closely than anyone else in the United States’

The 14-day quarantine was instituted based on the virus’ estimated incubation period, the time during which carriers can be infectious. Chinese scientists recently suggested that the incubation period could last even longer – up to 24 days – but US officials are confident that the evacuees pose no risk to their families or the general public.

“We are comfortable with the 14-day period being long enough to capture the incubation period for this virus,” Nancy Knight, director of the Division of Global Health Protection at the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said in a briefing. “They have been watched more closely than anyone else in the United States at this point in time.”

Matt Hartman/AFP/Getty Images The entrance to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California, on January 29, 2020.

The evacuees stayed in the base’s living quarters, but had no contact with employees there. They also had no contact with three additional travellers who were quarantined on the base after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport from China’s Hubei province.

Two of those travellers are still under quarantine, but one has been released after testing negative for the coronavirus.

Additional US evacuees from Wuhan are being held at four other military bases: the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California; the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego, California; the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas; and the Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska.

In total, the US has confirmed 13 coronavirus cases across six states: Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington, and Wisconsin. Officials have recorded two cases of human-to-human transmission among family members.

Evacuees took Zumba classes under quarantine

Before the mandatory quarantine was instated at the Riverside base, one of the evacuees tried to leave the premises and was placed under individual quarantine.

“That individual was acting in a way that she thought was appropriate at that time,” Knight said. “Our measures changed, not based on her, but based on the outbreak itself.”

AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes Tien Ngyuen wears a mask in Alhambra, California on January 31, 2020.

Knight added the evacuees from the Riverside base don’t require any medical follow-up.

“It is important that they go back in their communities and that they be accepted in those communities,” she said.

A few employees at the air force base who had not been quarantined, Knight noted, experienced discrimination because of their proximity to the coronavirus quarantine area. One employee’s daughter was discriminated against at school, she said, while another employee was denied housing for working at the base.

“I don’t want somebody to be attacked or ostracised,” Jose Arballo, a spokesperson for the Riverside Department of Public Health, said on Tuesday. The evacuees, he added, had thermometers pointed at them twice a day and some were tested multiple times for the virus.

Fouss, who was quarantined himself, said evacuees tried to live normal lives while waiting to be released. They played trivia games, took Zumba and art classes, and their children went to school.

“We made good friends. We kept ourselves busy,” Fouss said. “We hope to have a reunion soon.”



