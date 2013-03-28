HERE COMES GDP ...

Heads up! We are minutes away from the first big data release of the day in the United States: the third and final estimate for U.S. GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2012, due out at 8:30 AM ET.



Economists expect the data to reveal that GDP grew 0.5 per cent in the fourth quarter.

Economists predicted the same thing a month ago, when the second estimate for GDP was released, but the number fell short, coming in at 0.1 per cent growth.

0.1 per cent growth, however, was still better than the the ugly 0.1 per cent contraction estimated by the initial reading in January.

We will have the full release LIVE at 8:30 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.