US GDP SLOWS TO 1.5% IN SECOND QUARTER, BUT BEATS EXPECTATIONS

Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

UPDATE:The U.S. economy expanded by 1.5 per cent during the second quarter, topping expecations for a 1.4 per cent gain, new data out of the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows.



Nonetheless, the government figures continued show that the nation’s economy is on uneven footing and losing momentum.

During the first three months of the year, the country’s gross domestic product expanded by a revised 2.0 per cent, moderately faster than the pace seen today.

Economists have been highlighting the somewhat stalled pace of growth over the past several months as a series of data points have been lackluster.

“Over the past year the US economy, as weak as it has been, has outperformed its peers,” Eric Green of TD Securities said ahead of the report. “Coupled with pervasive risk aversion stemming from Europe, and a Fed that has chosen maturity management over balance sheet expansion, it has led to a 13.5% gain in the USD (DXY) since the last annual revisions to GDP.”

Aiding growth was a jump in personal consumption of non durable goods and exports.

Exports advanced 5.3 per cent in the second quarter, accelerating from the 4.4 per cent gain at the start of 2012.

Non durable goods and services jumped 1.5 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively. Sales of durable goods declined 1.0 per cent during the period.

Government spending continued to decline, with total expenditures off 0.4 per cent. That’s a deceleration from the 4.2 per cent fall recorded in the first quarter.

Personal consumption improved 1.5 per cent during the period, a 90 basis point drop from three months earlier.

In current-dollar terms, the BEA said the nation’s economy expanded 3.1 per cent, or $117.6 billion, to $15.595 trillion.

Below, the full release.

—————————

Real gross domestic product — the output of goods and services produced by labour and property

located in the United States — increased at an annual rate of 1.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2012,

(that is, from the first quarter to the second quarter), according to the “advance” estimate released by the

Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the first quarter, real GDP increased 2.0 per cent.

The Bureau emphasised that the second-quarter advance estimate released today is based on

source data that are incomplete or subject to further revision by the source agency (see the box on page

3). The “second” estimate for the second quarter, based on more complete data, will be released on

August 29, 2012.

BOX._____

The estimates released today reflect the regular annual revision of the national income and product

accounts (NIPAs), beginning with the estimates for the first quarter of 2009. Annual revisions, which

are usually released in July, incorporate source data that are more complete, more detailed, and

otherwise more reliable than those previously available. This release includes the revised quarterly

estimates of GDP, corporate profits, and personal income and provides an overview of the effects of the

revision.

The August 2012 Survey of Current Business will contain NIPA tables and an article describing

the revisions. These NIPA tables will be available on BEA’s Web site at www.bea.gov by August 3,

2012.

_________

FOOTNOTE.______

Quarterly estimates are expressed at seasonally adjusted annual rates, unless otherwise

specified. Quarter-to-quarter dollar changes are differences between these published estimates. per cent

changes are calculated from unrounded data and are annualized. “Real” estimates are in chained (2005)

dollars. Price indexes are chain-type measures.

This news release is available on BEA’s Web site along with the Technical Note and Highlights

related to this release.

________________

The increase in real GDP in the second quarter primarily reflected positive contributions from

personal consumption expenditures (PCE), exports, nonresidential fixed investment, private inventory

investment, and residential fixed investment that were partly offset by a negative contribution from state

and local government spending. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased.

The deceleration in real GDP in the second quarter primarily reflected a deceleration in PCE, an

acceleration in imports, and decelerations in residential fixed investment and in nonresidential fixed

investment that were partly offset by an upturn in private inventory investment, a smaller decrease in

federal government spending, and an acceleration in exports.

Motor vehicle output added 0.13 percentage point to the second-quarter change in real GDP after

adding 0.72 percentage point to the first-quarter change. Final sales of computers subtracted 0.07

percentage point from the second-quarter change in real GDP after adding 0.02 percentage point to the

first-quarter change.

The price index for gross domestic purchases, which measures prices paid by U.S. residents,

increased 0.7 per cent in the second quarter, compared with an increase of 2.5 per cent in the first.

Excluding food and energy prices, the price index for gross domestic purchases increased 1.4 per cent in

the second quarter, compared with an increase of 2.4 per cent in the first.

Real personal consumption expenditures increased 1.5 per cent in the second quarter, compared

with an increase of 2.4 per cent in the first. Durable goods decreased 1.0 per cent, in contrast to an

increase of 11.5 per cent. Nondurable goods increased 1.5 per cent, compared with an increase of 1.6

per cent. Services increased 1.9 per cent, compared with an increase of 1.3.

Real nonresidential fixed investment increased 5.3 per cent in the second quarter, compared with

an increase of 7.5 per cent in the first. Nonresidential structures increased 0.9 per cent, compared with an

increase of 12.9 per cent. Equipment and software increased 7.2 per cent, compared with an increase of

5.4 per cent. Real residential fixed investment increased 9.7 per cent, compared with an increase of 20.5

per cent.

Real exports of goods and services increased 5.3 per cent in the second quarter, compared with an

increase of 4.4 per cent in the first. Real imports of goods and services increased 6.0 per cent, compared

with an increase of 3.1 per cent.

Real federal government consumption expenditures and gross investment decreased 0.4 per cent

in the second quarter, compared with a decrease of 4.2 per cent in the first. National defence decreased

0.4 per cent, compared with a decrease of 7.1 per cent. Nondefense decreased 0.3 per cent, in contrast to

an increase of 1.8 per cent. Real state and local government consumption expenditures and gross

investment decreased 2.1 per cent, compared with a decrease of 2.2.

The change in real private inventories added 0.32 percentage point to the second-quarter change

in real GDP after subtracting 0.39 percentage point from the first-quarter change. Private businesses

increased inventories $66.3 billion in the second quarter, following increases of $56.9 billion in the first

quarter and $70.5 billion in the fourth.

Real final sales of domestic product — GDP less change in private inventories — increased 1.2

per cent in the second quarter, compared with an increase of 2.4 per cent in the first.

Gross domestic purchases

Real gross domestic purchases — purchases by U.S. residents of goods and services wherever

produced — increased 1.8 per cent in the second quarter, the same increase as in the first quarter.

Disposition of personal income

Current-dollar personal income increased $140.5 billion (4.3 per cent) in the second quarter,

compared with an increase of $199.9 billion (6.3 per cent) in the first.

Personal current taxes increased $24.9 billion in the second quarter, compared with an increase

of $30.0 billion in the first.

Disposable personal income increased $115.6 billion (4.0 per cent) in the second quarter,

compared with an increase of $169.9 billion (6.0 per cent) in the first. Real disposable personal income

increased 3.2 per cent, compared with an increase of 3.4 per cent.

Personal outlays increased $59.9 billion (2.1 per cent) in the second quarter, compared with an

increase of $143.1 billion (5.2 per cent) in the first. Personal saving — disposable personal income less

personal outlays — was $475.3 billion in the second quarter, compared with $419.5 billion in the first.

The personal saving rate — saving as a percentage of disposable personal income — was 4.0 per cent in

the second quarter, compared with 3.6 per cent in the first. For a comparison of personal saving in

BEA’s national income and product accounts with personal saving in the Federal Reserve Board’s flow

of funds accounts and data on changes in net worth, go to www.bea.gov/national/nipaweb/Nipa-Frb.asp.

Current-dollar GDP

Current-dollar GDP — the market value of the nation’s output of goods and services — increased

3.1 per cent, or $117.6 billion, in the second quarter to a level of $15,595.9 billion. In the first quarter,

current-dollar GDP increased 4.2 per cent, or $157.3 billion.

BOX._________

Information on the assumptions used for unavailable source data is provided in a technical note

that is posted with the news release on BEA’s Web site. Within a few days after the release, a detailed

“Key Source Data and Assumptions” file is posted on the Web site. In the middle of each month, an

analysis of the current quarterly estimate of GDP and related series is made available on the Web site;

click on Survey of Current Business, “GDP and the Economy.”

_____________

Revision of the National Income and Product Accounts

The revised estimates, which begin with 2009, reflect the results of the annual revision of the

national income and product accounts (NIPAs). These revisions, usually made each July, incorporate

newly available and more comprehensive source data, as well as improved estimation methodologies. In

this annual revision, the notable revisions primarily reflect the incorporation of newly available and

revised source data. For example, the revised estimates of profits reflect newly available Internal

Revenue Service tabulations of tax returns for corporations for 2010 and revised tabulations for 2009.

Because of the additional data shown, tables 3, 11, and 12 are each divided into two separate

tables — 3A and 3B, 11A and 11B, and 12A and 12B. There are also a number of special tables that

compare the revised and previously published estimates for selected periods: table 1A shows the

per cent change in real GDP and related measures; table 1B shows revisions to current-dollar GDP, to

national income, and to the disposition of personal income; table 2A shows contributions to the per cent

change in real GDP; table 4A shows the per cent change in the chain-type price indexes for GDP and

related measures; and table 12C shows revisions to corporate profits by industry.

With the release of the annual revision, statistics for selected NIPA tables will be available on

BEA’s Web site (www.bea.gov). Shortly after the GDP release, BEA will post a table on its Web site

showing the sources of major current-dollar revisions to the annual estimates for 2009–2011 for each

component of GDP, national income, and personal income. The August 2012 Survey of Current

Business will contain NIPA tables and an article describing the revisions. The August 2012 issue will

also contain an analysis of the “advance” GDP estimate for the second quarter of 2012 (“GDP and the

Economy”).

This section of the release discusses the highlights of annual revision, including the newly

incorporated source data and changes in methodology and presentation.

Summary of revisions

For this annual revision, the revisions are limited to the period from 2009 to the first quarter of

2012.

* For 2008–2011, real GDP increased at an average annual rate of 0.3 per cent; in the previously

published estimates, real GDP had increased at an average annual rate of 0.4 per cent. From the

fourth quarter of 2008 to the first quarter of 2012, real GDP increased at an average annual rate

of 1.5 per cent; in the previously published estimates, real GDP had increased 1.4 per cent.

* The per cent change in real GDP was revised up 0.4 percentage point for 2009, was revised down

0.6 percentage point for 2010, and was revised up 0.1 percentage point for 2011.

* The revisions to the annual estimates for 2009–2011 reflect partly offsetting revisions to the

quarters within the year. For example, for 2009, the annual rate of change in GDP was revised

up 1.4 percentage points for the first quarter, was revised up 0.4 percentage point for the second

quarter, and was revised up 0.2 percentage point for the fourth quarter, while the growth rate for

the third quarter was revised down 0.3 percentage point. For 2010, the annual rate of change in

GDP was revised down 1.6 percentage points for both the first and second quarters, while the

growth rates for the third and fourth quarters were each revised up 0.1 percentage point. For

2011, the annual rate of change in GDP was revised up 1.2 percentage points for the second

quarter and was revised up 1.1 percentage points for the fourth quarter, while the growth rates for

the first and third quarters were revised down 0.3 percentage point and 0.5 percentage point,

respectively.

* For the 13 quarters from the first quarter of 2009 to the first quarter of 2012, the average revision

(without regard to sign) was 0.7 percentage point. The revisions did not change the direction of

change in real GDP (increase or decrease) for any quarter.

* For 2008–2011, the average annual rate of growth of real disposable personal income was

revised down 0.1 percentage point, from 0.2 per cent to 0.1 per cent.

* From the fourth quarter of 2008 to the first quarter of 2012, the average annual rate of increase in

the price index for gross domestic purchases was 1.6 per cent, the same rate of increase as in the

previously published estimates. The average annual rate of increase in the price index for

personal consumption expenditures (PCE) was 1.8 per cent; in the previously published

estimates, the price index for PCE had increased 1.9 per cent. The average annual rate of

increase in the “core” PCE price index (which excludes food and energy) was 1.5 per cent; in the

previously published estimates, the “core” PCE price index had increased 1.6 per cent.

* The per cent change in real gross domestic income (GDI) was revised up 0.1 percentage point for

2009, was revised down 0.5 percentage point for 2010, and was revised down 0.2 percentage

point for 2011.

* National income was revised down for all 3 years: 0.1 per cent for 2009, 0.2 per cent for 2010,

and 0.5 per cent for 2011.

* Corporate profits was revised down for all 3 years: 1.4 per cent for 2009, 5.4 per cent for 2010,

and 6.0 per cent for 2011.

Revisions to the 2009-2011 estimates

The per cent change from the preceding year in real GDP was revised up from a decrease of 3.5

per cent to a decrease of 3.1 per cent for 2009, was revised down from an increase of 3.0 per cent to an

increase of 2.4 per cent for 2010, and was revised up from an increase of 1.7 per cent to an increase of 1.8

per cent for 2011.

For 2009, the largest contributors to the revision to the change in real GDP were upward

revisions to state and local government spending and to inventory investment. For 2010, the largest

contributors to the revision were downward revisions to nonresidential fixed investment, to PCE, and to

inventory investment. For 2011, the largest contributors to the revision were upward revisions to PCE

and to inventory investment; these revisions were partly offset by downward revisions to state and local

government spending, to federal government spending, and to nonresidential fixed investment.

The per cent change from fourth quarter to fourth quarter in real GDP was revised up from a

decrease of 0.5 per cent to a decrease of 0.1 per cent during 2009, was revised down from an increase of

3.1 per cent to an increase of 2.4 per cent during 2010, and was revised up from an increase of 1.6 per cent

to an increase of 2.0 per cent during 2011.

For the period of contraction from the fourth quarter of 2007 to the second quarter of 2009, real

GDP decreased at an average annual rate of 3.2 per cent; in the previously published estimates, it had

decreased 3.5 per cent. The cumulative decrease in real GDP (not at an annual rate) was 4.7 per cent; in

the previously published estimates, the cumulative decrease was 5.1 per cent.

For the period of expansion from the second quarter of 2009 to the first quarter of 2012, real

GDP increased at an average annual rate of 2.3 per cent; in the previously published estimates, it had

increased 2.4 per cent.

The per cent change from the preceding year in real gross domestic income (GDI) was revised up

from a decrease of 4.0 per cent to a decrease of 3.9 per cent for 2009, was revised down from an increase

of 3.6 per cent to an increase of 3.1 per cent for 2010, and was revised down from an increase of 2.0

per cent to an increase of 1.8 per cent for 2011.

The per cent change from the preceding year in the price index for gross domestic purchases was

revised down from a decrease of 0.1 per cent to a decrease of 0.2 per cent for 2009, was revised up from

an increase of 1.5 per cent to an increase of 1.6 per cent for 2010, and was unrevised at 2.5 per cent for

2011. For the corresponding quarters, the largest downward revision was 0.6 percentage point for the

first quarter of 2011; the largest upward revision was 0.4 percentage point (for both the third and fourth

quarters of 2010).

Current-dollar GDP was revised up $34.7 billion, or 0.2 per cent, for 2009; was revised down

$27.6 billion, or 0.2 per cent, for 2010; and was revised down $18.3 billion, or 0.1 per cent, for 2011.

The per cent change from the preceding year was revised up from a decrease of 2.5 per cent to a decrease

of 2.2 per cent for 2009, was revised down from an increase of 4.2 per cent to an increase of 3.8 per cent

for 2010, and was revised up from an increase of 3.9 per cent to an increase of 4.0 per cent for 2011.

Current-dollar gross national product (GNP) (GDP plus net receipts of income from the rest of the

world) was revised up $26.0 billion, or 0.2 per cent, for 2009; was revised down $7.7 billion, or 0.1

per cent, for 2010; and was revised down $12.0 billion, or 0.1 per cent, for 2011. Net receipts of income

from the rest of the world was revised down $8.8 billion for 2009, was revised up $19.9 billion for 2010,

and was revised up $6.4 billion for 2011. The revisions to net receipts of income — which affect GNP,

national income, corporate profits, net interest and miscellaneous payments, and personal income

receipts on assets — resulted from the revisions to BEA’s international transactions accounts (ITAs) that

were released in June. (An article describing the revisions to the ITAs was published in the July 2012

issue of the Survey of Current Business.)

National income was revised down for all 3 years: $15.0 billion, or 0.1 per cent, for 2009; $28.7

billion, or 0.2 per cent, for 2010; and $62.3 billion, or 0.5 per cent, for 2011. For 2009, downward

revisions to corporate profits, to net interest, and to rental income of persons were partly offset by an

upward revision to nonfarm proprietors’ income. For 2010, a downward revision to corporate profits

was partly offset by an upward revision to nonfarm proprietors’ income. For 2011, a downward revision

to corporate profits was partly offset by upward revisions to nonfarm proprietors’ income and to

supplements to wages and salaries.

Corporate profits from current production — profits before tax with inventory valuation and

capital consumption adjustments — was revised down for all 3 years: $19.7 billion, or 1.4 per cent, for

2009; $97.7 billion, or 5.4 per cent, for 2010; and $115.8 billion, or 6.0 per cent, for 2011. For 2009,

downward revisions to profits of domestic financial corporations and to profits from the rest of the world

were partly offset by an upward revision to profits of domestic nonfinancial corporations. For 2010 and

2011, downward revisions to profits of domestic financial and nonfinancial corporations were partly

offset by an upward revision to profits from the rest of the world.

Profits before tax was revised down for all 3 years: $15.2 billion for 2009, $3.2 billion for 2010,

and $42.2 billion for 2011. The before-tax measure of profits does not reflect, as does profits from

current production, the capital consumption and inventory valuation adjustments. These adjustments

convert depreciation of fixed assets and inventory withdrawals reported on a tax-return, historical-cost

basis to the current-cost measures used in the national income and product accounts. The capital

consumption adjustment was revised down for all 3 years: $7.0 billion for 2009, $94.9 billion for 2010,

and $71.2 billion for 2011. The inventory valuation adjustment was revised up $2.6 billion for 2009,

was revised up $0.4 billion for 2010, and was revised down $2.5 billion for 2011.

Personal income was revised down for all 3 years: $63.2 billion, or 0.5 per cent, for 2009; $51.6

billion, or 0.4 per cent, for 2010; and $43.9 billion, or 0.3 per cent, for 2011. For 2009, downward

revisions to personal dividend income, to rental income of persons, and to personal interest income were

partly offset by an upward revision to nonfarm proprietors’ income. For 2010, a downward revision to

personal dividend income was partly offset by upward revisions to nonfarm proprietors’ income and to

personal interest income. For 2011, downward revisions to personal dividend income, to government

social benefits to persons, and to farm proprietors’ income were partly offset by upward revisions to

nonfarm proprietors’ income, to supplements to wages and salaries, and to personal interest income.

Disposable personal income (DPI) (personal income less personal current taxes) was revised

down for all 3 years: $66.4 billion, or 0.6 per cent, for 2009; $52.6 billion, or 0.5 per cent, for 2010; and

$44.2 billion, or 0.4 per cent, for 2011. Personal current taxes was revised up for all 3 years: $3.2 billion

for 2009, $0.9 billion for 2010, and $0.3 billion for 2011. The per cent change from the preceding year

in real DPI was revised down from a decrease of 2.3 per cent to a decrease of 2.8 per cent for 2009, was

unrevised at 1.8 per cent for 2010, and was revised up from an increase of 1.2 per cent to an increase of

1.3 per cent for 2011.

Personal outlays — PCE, personal interest payments, and personal current transfer payments —

was revised down $22.0 billion for 2009, was revised down $26.5 billion for 2010, and was revised up

$4.8 billion for 2011. For 2009 and 2010, downward revisions to PCE accounted for most of the

revisions to personal outlays. For 2011, upward revisions to personal interest payments and to PCE

were partly offset by a downward revision to personal current transfer payments to government. The

personal saving rate (personal saving as a percentage of DPI) was revised down for all 3 years: from 5.1

per cent to 4.7 per cent for 2009, from 5.3 per cent to 5.1 per cent for 2010, and from 4.6 per cent to 4.2

per cent for 2011.

The statistical discrepancy is current-dollar GDP less current-dollar gross domestic income

(GDI). It arises because most components of GDP and of GDI are estimated independently. GDP

measures final expenditures — the sum of consumer spending, private investment, net exports, and

government spending. GDI measures the incomes earned in the production of GDP. In concept, GDP is

equal to GDI. In practice, they differ because they are estimated using different source data and

different methods.

As a result of the annual revision, the statistical discrepancy as a percentage of GDP was revised

up for all 3 years: from 0.6 per cent to 0.8 per cent for 2009, from less than 0.1 per cent to 0.2 per cent for

2010, and from a negative 0.2 per cent to a positive 0.2 per cent for 2011. For 2009, the revision to the

discrepancy reflected an upward revision to GDP and a downward revision to GDI. For 2010 and 2011,

the revisions to the discrepancy reflected downward revisions to GDI that were larger than the

downward revisions to GDP.

New source data

The annual revision incorporated data from the following major federal statistical sources:

Census Bureau annual survey of manufactures for 2009 (revised) and 2010 (preliminary); Census

Bureau annual surveys of merchant wholesale trade and of retail trade for 2009 (revised) and for 2010

(preliminary); Census Bureau revised monthly indicators of manufactures, of merchant wholesale trade,

and of retail trade for 2009–2011; Census Bureau annual surveys of services for 2009 (revised), 2010

(revised), and 2011 (preliminary), and of state and local government finances for fiscal years 2008

(revised), 2009 (revised), and 2010 (preliminary); Census Bureau monthly survey of construction

spending (value put in place) for 2009–2011 (revised); Census Bureau quarterly services survey for

2009–2011 (revised); Census Bureau current population survey/housing vacancy survey for 2011;

federal government budget data for fiscal years 2011 and 2012; Internal Revenue Service tabulations of

tax returns for corporations for 2009 (revised) and 2010 (preliminary) and for sole proprietorships and

partnerships for 2010; Bureau of labour Statistics quarterly census of employment and wages for 2009–

2011 (revised); Department of Agriculture farm statistics for 2009–2011 (revised); and BEA’s ITAs for

2009–2011 (revised).

Changes in methodology and presentation

The annual revision also incorporated improvements to estimating methodologies, including the

following:

* Beginning with the estimates for 2010, data from the Census Bureau’s expanded service annual

survey (SAS) are incorporated into the annual estimates of PCE categories for ground

transportation for intercity buses, taxicabs, private urban transit systems, school bus

transportation, and “other” road transportation. Newly available SAS data are also incorporated

into the PCE estimates of water transportation; both ground transportation and water

transportation are included in the PCE category public transportation. In addition, newly

available SAS data are incorporated into the PCE estimates of commercial and vocational

schools and into the PCE estimates of water supply and sanitation services. Similarly, beginning

with the estimates for the first quarter of 2011, data from the Census Bureau’s expanded

quarterly services survey (QSS) are incorporated into the quarterly estimates of most of these

same PCE categories. As a result, the percentage of quarterly PCE services that are based on the

QSS has increased to 42 per cent.

* Beginning with the estimates for 2010, retail motor vehicle inventory investment is derived using

a weighted average of private industry data on motor vehicle unit inventories and of inventory

data from the Census Bureau’s retail trade surveys. This methodology is used for both the

annual inventory investment estimates and the current quarterly extrapolations of inventory

investment. Prior to this methodology change, estimates of annual inventory investment were

based solely on retail trade inventory data from the Census Bureau, and the current quarterly

extrapolations were based solely on the unit inventory data. This new approach takes into

account differences in the scope and coverage of these two data sources and makes the annual

and current quarterly methodologies more consistent and should result in smaller revisions

during annual revisions.

* Beginning with the estimates for the second quarter of 2012, data for the “preliminary”

composite refiner acquisition cost of crude oil from the Energy Information Administration are

used in place of the producer price index for crude petroleum as the indicator for the estimates of

the refiner crude acquisition cost, which is used in the estimation of a number of important series

of private inventory investment and their corresponding inventory valuation adjustments.

* Beginning with the estimates for the first quarter of 2009, revised seasonally adjusted foreign

trade prices are incorporated on a “best-level” basis into BEA’s chained-dollar estimates of

exports and imports. The revised prices reflect BEA’s work with the Census Bureau’s Foreign

Trade Division to develop more consistent measures of chained-dollar exports and imports.

* A new group of tables is introduced on BEA’s Web site to show GDP, GDI, and other major

NIPA aggregates (including GNP and various command-basis measures) side-by-side. Most of

the measures in these tables are already available in other NIPA tables. The new tables are

intended to facilitate comparison of these major aggregates.

* * *

BEA’s national, international, regional, and industry estimates; the Survey of Current Business;

and BEA news releases are available without charge on BEA’s Web site at www.bea.gov. By visiting the

site, you can also subscribe to receive free e-mail summaries of BEA releases and announcements.

* * *

Next release — August 29, 2012, at 8:30 A.M. EDT for:

Gross Domestic Product: Second Quarter 2012 (Second Estimate)

Corporate Profits: Second Quarter 2012 (Preliminary Estimate)

Comparisons of Revisions to GDP

Quarterly estimates of GDP are released on the following schedule: the “advance” estimate, based on

source data that are incomplete or subject to further revision by the source agency, is released near the end of the

first month after the end of the quarter; as more detailed and more comprehensive data become available,

the “second” and “third” estimates are released near the end of the second and third months, respectively.

The “latest”” estimate reflects the results of both annual and comprehensive revisions.

Annual revisions, which generally cover the quarters of the 3 most recent calendar years, are usually carried

out each summer and incorporate newly available major annual source data. Comprehensive (or benchmark)

revisions are carried out at about 5-year intervals and incorporate major periodic source data, as well as

improvements in concepts and methods that update the accounts to portray more accurately the evolving U.S.

economy.

The table below shows comparisons of the revisions between quarterly per cent changes of current-dollar

and of real GDP for the different vintages of the estimates. From the advance estimate to the second estimate (one

month later), the average revision to real GDP without regard to sign is 0.5 percentage point, while from the

advance estimate to the third estimate (two months later), it is 0.6 percentage point. From the advance estimate to

the latest estimate, the average revision without regard to sign is 1.3 percentage points. The average revision

(with regard to sign) from the advance estimate to the latest estimate is 0.2 percentage point, which is larger

than the average revisions from the advance estimate to the second or to the third estimates. The larger average

revisions to the latest estimate reflect the fact that comprehensive revisions include major improvements, such as

the incorporation of BEA’s latest benchmark input-output accounts. The quarterly estimates correctly indicate the

direction of change of real GDP 97 per cent of the time, correctly indicate whether GDP is accelerating or

decelerating 72 per cent of the time, and correctly indicate whether real GDP growth is above, near, or below trend

growth more than four-fifths of the time.

Revisions Between Quarterly per cent Changes of GDP: Vintage Comparisons

[Annual rates]

Vintages Average Average without Standard deviation of

compared regard to sign revisions without

regard to sign

____________________________________________________Current-dollar GDP_______________________________________________

Advance to second……………….. 0.2 0.6 0.4

Advance to third………………… .2 .7 .4

Second to third…………………. .0 .3 .2

Advance to latest……………….. .3 1.2 1.0

________________________________________________________Real GDP_____________________________________________________

Advance to second……………….. 0.1 0.5 0.4

Advance to third………………… .1 .6 .5

Second to third…………………. .0 .2 .2

Advance to latest……………….. .2 1.3 1.0

NOTE. These comparisons are based on the period from 1983 through 2008.





————————-

ORIGINAL:

Here we go.

The major data point of the month is just minutes away: U.S. Second Quarter GDP.

Economists polled by Bloomberg forecast the economy expanded by 1.4 per cent in the second quarter, below the 1.9 per cent pace recorded in the first three months of the year.

Personal consumption is also expected to decelerate, increasing 1.3 per cent.

This report may be muddied as the Bureau of Economic Analysis revises at least three years of data.

Earlier this week, Bank of America Economist Michelle Meyer told Bloomberg TV that estimates from 2009 and 2010 “would likely still be lower, implying an even larger output gap, and, hence more slack in the economy.”

The announcement is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

Here’s what to look for in the report >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.