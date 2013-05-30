HERE COMES US GDP...

Heads up! Minutes away from the second estimate for first quarter U.S. GDP, due out at 8:30 AM ET.



Economists expect the second estimate to match the first estimate of 2.5% annualized GDP growth in the first quarter.

Personal consumption growth, however, is expected to be revised up to 3.3% from 3.2%.

We will have the full release LIVE at 8:30 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

