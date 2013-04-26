HERE COMES US GDP ...

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of the first estimate for first quarter U.S. GDP, due out at 8:30 AM ET.



Economists expect the release to show that the U.S. economy expanded by 3.0% in the first quarter after advancing only 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2012.

First quarter personal consumption growth is expected to come in at 2.8%, up from the 1.8% growth rate observed in the fourth quarter.

We will have the full release LIVE at 8:30 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.