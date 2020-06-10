Adidas said it would invest $20 million to support Black communities after facing rising pressure from employees to address racism

Edward Berthelot/Getty Adidas plans to invest $US20 million into Black communities over the next four years.

Adidas said it would invest $US20 million into Black communities over the next four years in the US, after reports said employees pushed the sportswear brand to increase its efforts in handling racism.

The company’s initiatives include investment into an adidas Legacy, a basketball platform for deprived communities, a school that teaches footwear design, and a program that honours the Black community through sport.

The retailer’s announcement followed a public Instagram post by an Adidas employee, Aric Armon, who spoke about an unpleasant experience with a former colleague that left him disappointed with his employer’s code of conduct.

Adidas on Tuesday announced an investment line of $US20 million over the next four years in the US to aid Black communities, after reportedly facing mounting pressure from employees to do more to tackle racism.

The German sportswear brand said its investment would be directed towards: “adidas Legacy, a grassroots basketball platform built for underserved communities; the adidas School for Experiential Education in Design that creates career paths in footwear design; Honouring Black Excellence, an initiative honouring and supporting the Black community through sport.”

Over the next five years, the company said it would fund 50 university scholarships every year for Black employees at partner schools.

Amongst all new positions in the US at Adidas and Reebok, 30% will be composed of Black and Latinx people, the company said.

In April, Adidas reported a 19% sales drop to 4.7 billion euros ($US5 billion) for the first quarter as more than 70% of its global store base remained closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s investment announcement followed a harsh message from one of its employees on social media.

On Sunday, Aric Armon, an Adidas employee took to Instagram to share an uncomfortable experience he went through with a former colleague who called him “my nigga.”

After a series of events, Armon – a footwear designer at the sports brand – punched his colleague in retaliation and was “sent home” for two weeks without any communication from the human resources department.

He was finally told his behaviour violated Adidas’ code of conduct and that it was unacceptable to behave in a “violent or threatening manner to others.”

Armon was disappointed with there being no sympathies for what happened to him. Instead, he was given an ultimatum that if the incident were to repeat, it would serve as grounds for termination.

In an interview, Armon told the Wall Street Journal that Adidas hires black people only to help itself “connect with the black consumer.”

“It really becomes evident that we’re just kind of there for our insights and not necessary for leadership,” he told the Journal.

Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted acknowledged in a statement on Tuesday that the company will do more to create a safe environment. “While we have talked about the importance of inclusion, we must do more to create an environment in which all of our employees feel safe, heard and have equal opportunity to advance their careers. As adidas, we will create a lasting change and we will do it now.”

Recently, Estee Lauder also faced rising pressure from its employees after they spoke out against the cosmetics giant’s lack of efforts to fight racial injustice. In addition, employees called for the ouster of its board member and family heir Ronald Lauder over his support for President Donald Trump.

