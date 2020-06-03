US companies cut 2.76 million jobs in May, less than one-third of what economists expected, ADP says

Associated Press In this March 5, 2020, photo, a waitress of the Chinese restaurant Hot Pot serves customers in London. While white collar workers trying to avoid contagion can work from home or call in sick if they experience symptoms of the virus, such precautions are not an options for the millions of waiters, delivery workers, cashiers, ride-hailing drivers, museum attendants and countless others who routinely come into contact with the public. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

US private payrolls sank by 2.76 million in May as coronavirus layoffs persisted, according to a Wednesday report by ADP.

That’s a sharp decline from April’s record loss of 19.6 million jobs. It’s also much lower than expectations – economists forecast a decline of 9 million jobs.

The sharpest declines in May were in manufacturing and trade, transportation, and utilities jobs, according to the report.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Employers in May cut millions fewer payrolls than economists expected, potentially signalling that job losses due to the coronavirus pandemic peaked in April.

US private payrolls sank by 2.76 million in May, according to a Wednesday report by ADP. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected a 9 million decline in jobs

It’s a major improvement from April’s record loss, which was revised down slightly to 19.6 million from 20.2 million payrolls cut in the month, according to the report. ADP did not give any further information on why the change between the two months was so large, or how Wall Street estimates could have been so far off.

“The impact of the COVID-19 crisis continues to weigh on businesses of all sizes,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, co-head of the ADP Research Institute in a statement. “While the labour market is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, job loss likely peaked in April, as many states have begun a phased reopening of businesses.”

Read more: A proprietary Bank of America indicator points to 20%-plus gains in the stock market over the next year. Here’s what the firm recommends buying now ahead of the rally.

Some economists had warned that the ADP report could show a surprise either to the upside or downside. “Investors should be braced for surprises, in either direction, because ADP’s methodology is not clear,” Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics wrote in a Wednesday note.

ADP’s report is published monthly in collaboration with Moody’s Analytics. The private payroll data comes just two days before the May jobs report, scheduled to be released Friday.

The government report is expected to show a huge spike in the unemployment rate to 19.5% and roughly 8 million jobs lost in the month. In April, the US lost a record 20.5 million jobs and saw the unemployment rate spike to 14.7%, the highest since the Great Depression.

The service-providing sector led job losses during the month, with nearly 2 million payrolls erased, according to the report. The sharpest losses were in the trade, transportation, and the utlities sector, where 826,000 jobs were cut during May.

The goods-producing sector lost nearly 800,000 jobs in May, mostly concentrated in manufacturing jobs. Manufacturing lost 719,000 jobs during the month, the report showed.



Read more:

A $US41 billion wealth-management firm says the US economy is only 19% recovered from the pandemic – and lays out a winning investing strategy in the wake of a massive stock-market rally.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.