DONALD TRUMP IS NOW THE BETTING FAVOURITE TO BE THE NEXT US PRESIDENT

Republican nominee Donald Trump is now the betting favourite to win the US presidency, according to the betting market aggregator Election Betting Odds.

Trump is an 95.3% favourite in betting markets, according to Election Betting Odds. This is a huge reversal, with Trump gaining more than 77 percentage points on the day.

The site’s estimated electoral map has Trump leading Hillary Clinton in electoral votes by 285 to 253.

Additionally, The New York Times’ Upshot live updating projection now gives Trump a 94% chance of victory. The measure had Clinton as a favourite with over an 80% chance of victory early in the night.

NOW WATCH: Watch Donald Trump get booed while he goes to vote



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.