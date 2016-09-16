US PRESIDENTIAL BETTING: Trump's odds are tumbling every day

Donald Trump’s odds of becoming the next US President are falling every day, according to betting company Betfair.

On Thursday they fell below 3.0 for the first time.

That means that if you bet £1, you would receive £3 back, including your stake.

Trump was trading at 4.5 at the start of July, but that price decreased as his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton faced increased scrutiny over her use of a private email account.

Clinton has been matched at odds as low as 1.26 this summer, but they have been creeping up. On Friday her odds were 1.63.

The latest drop comes after Clinton took time out from her campaign to recover from pneumonia, and Trump polled well in Ohio. Ohio is seen as a key swing state in this election.

Interestingly, Betfair also says that bets are starting to come in on candidates such as Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. That is because of a belief that Clinton’s poor health may force her to drop out of the race, after which a new Democratic candidate would be selected. Biden was matched at 1000 in July, but he is now at just 46.

A spokesperson for Betfair said: “There is now £38.5m traded on the next President market, which is nearly ten times the amount that had been traded on the same market eight weeks prior to the 2012 Presidential Election.

“The difference with this election is that the race is seemingly still relatively open, with confidence in both party nominees exceptionally low.

“By this point, the market should theoretically be a two-horse race and the percentage likelihood for each candidate should equal 100%.”

But with Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Tim Kaine still attracting support in the market, there is clearly a feeling among bettors that anything could happen between now and November 6th.”



