US president Donald Trump will call the International Space Station tonight - here's how to tune in live

Peggy Whitson prepares for blast-off. Picture: Getty Images

US president Donald Trump will make a 20-minute call to the International Space Station tonight to congratulate NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who is about to break the record for the most cumulative days spent in space.

Whitson has spent 534 days of her life in space, and tonight will pass the record held by fellow NASA astronaut Jeff Williams.

I’ll be working aboard the @Space_Station longer than expected! This is where I make the greatest contribution so I'm looking forward to it. pic.twitter.com/3ejGpnH6qE — Peggy Whitson (@AstroPeggy) April 5, 2017

Whitson, 57, also holds the record for the most spacewalks by a female astronaut (7) and has commanded the ISS twice.

Trump will congratuate her personally at 10am ET (midnight AEST), joined by his daughter Ivanka and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins.

If you want to tune in for the live chat and hear the US president ask questions about space, you can. Here are all the ways:

