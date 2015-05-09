The military has released videos of the US pounding ISIS targets throughout Iraq

Reuters Iraqi security forces and Shi’ite fighters sit on a tank in the Salahuddin province March 2, 2015.

On Thursday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) released three videos of US airstrikes against various ISIS targets throughout Iraq.

CENTCOM conducted a total of 3 drone airstrikes in Syria and 16 piloted strikes against ISIS targets from May 1 to May 2 using a combination of fighter, bomber, and remotely piloted aircraft.

“In Syria, coalition military forces conducted three airstrikes using remotely piloted aircraft. Separately in Iraq, coalition military forces conducted 16 airstrikes approved by the Iraqi Ministry of Defence using attack, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft against ISIL terrorists,” CENTCOM stated in a press release.

The strikes ranged in location, covering much of the front lines in the war against ISIS. In Syria, the strikes focused around the militant group’s de facto capital of Raqqa. The strikes in Iraq were aimed at ISIS forces in or near Mosul, the towns of Sinjar and Tal Afar, and the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi.

Two additional airstrikes targeted ISIS positions around the Baiji refinery. However, despite the assistance, ISIS is continuing to make gains at Baiji.

As of April 9, the US has spent a total of $US2.11 billion in the war against ISIS. This amounts to approximately $US8.6 million a day.

You can view GIFs of the airstrikes below.

Coalition airstrikes against ISIS fighting positions in Huwayjah, Iraq, outside of Baiji.

Coalition airstrike against an ISIS fighting position in Sinjar, Iraq.

Coalition airstrikes against an ISIS building in Sinjar, Iraq.

NOW WATCH: We went inside a secret basement under Grand Central that was one of the biggest World War II targets



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.