HERE COMES US PMI...

Heads up! Minutes away from the first big economic data release of the week in the United States: Markit’s U.S. PMI survey results for May, due out at 8:58 AM ET.



Economists expect the headline index to tick up slightly to 52.0 from the flash estimate of 51.9 published earlier this month.

We will have the full release LIVE at 8:58 AM ET.

