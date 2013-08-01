HERE COMES US PMI...

A worker operates an electrolysis furnace, which produces aluminium from raw materials, at the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 18, 2011.

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of Markit’s final July reading of U.S. PMI, due out at 8:58 AM ET.



Economists predict the index will match the flash estimate of 53.2 published last week, up from June’s 51.9 reading.

A 53.2 reading on the index would suggest that the pace of expansion in the American manufacturing sector accelerated in July.

