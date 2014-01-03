US MANUFACTURING OUTPUT INCREASES AT FASTEST PACE SINCE MARCH 2012

REUTERS/John Gress A British Petroleum oil refinery sits on the shore of Lake Michigan in Whiting, Indiana, August 15, 2007.

Markit PMI data for U.S. manufacturing hit 55, beating expectations.

The production subcomponent as now at its greatest level since March 2012.

The employment subcomponent accelerated.

The purchasing manager’s index (PMI) measures manufacturing activity.

Expectations were for a reading of 54.7, unchanged from the previous reading.

Here are the charts for the headline figure…

And output…

We’ve had a pretty solid Global PMI Day to kick off the new year, with France and Turkey the only notable laggards. Click here to see the full scorecard »

