First US Plane Crashes In Libya

Just in from The Telegraph:



EXCLUSIVE – The Telegraph’s Rob Crilly says a crashed US warplane has been found in a field in Libya. It is believed that a mechanical failure brought it down late last night and it is understood that the pilot was taken by rebels and is safe.

Update: According to Reuters, one pilot is in “the process of recovery” while one is safe.

Update 2: Now both pilots have been rescued. Here’s the military’s full statement.

The plane was an F-15 Eagle:

