Why Six Of The 20 English Elite Soccer Clubs Are Now Owned By Americans

American business moguls are buying up English soccer team. Currently, six of the 20 teams in the world’s richest and most prestigious league have U.S. owners.

Last month, billionaire Shahid Khan, who made his fortune with auto parts manufacturing company Flex-N-Gate, bought Fulham F.C. Khan also owns the NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars.

Watch below why American businesses are dabbling in a sport that historically has had not much appeal among U.S. sports fans.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Produced by Reuters

