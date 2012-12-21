DOW FUTURES PLUNGE AFTER FAILED VOTE

UPDATE (8:52PM ET):
Futures are off of there lows. But they’re still low.
Dow futures are down 182 points, and S&P futures are down 19 points.
Markets crumbled after House Speaker John Boehner unexpectedly delayed his “Plan B” vote after he wasn’t able to get voter support.
Here’s a look at Dow futures via FinViz:
UPDATE (8:22 PM ET):
The sell-off is accelerating. Dow futures are now down 250. S&P futures are down 25 points.
UPDATE (8:07 PM ET):
Boehner has pulled the Plan B vote after being unable to get enough votes.
Futures are tumbling further.
Earlier:
Quick market heads up.
As the fate of Boehner’s “Plan B” vote remains up in the air, US futures are fading modestly.
