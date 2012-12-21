DOW FUTURES PLUNGE AFTER FAILED VOTE

UPDATE (8:52PM ET):



Futures are off of there lows. But they’re still low.

Dow futures are down 182 points, and S&P futures are down 19 points.

Markets crumbled after House Speaker John Boehner unexpectedly delayed his “Plan B” vote after he wasn’t able to get voter support.

Here’s a look at Dow futures via FinViz:

Photo: FinViz

UPDATE (8:22 PM ET):

The sell-off is accelerating. Dow futures are now down 250. S&P futures are down 25 points.

For a full rundown of what happened, see here >

UPDATE (8:07 PM ET):

Boehner has pulled the Plan B vote after being unable to get enough votes.

Futures are tumbling further.

Earlier:

Quick market heads up.

As the fate of Boehner’s “Plan B” vote remains up in the air, US futures are fading modestly.

Follow all the Fiscal Cliff vote action here >

From FinViz:

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.