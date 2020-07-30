Ashleigh Barty, the world's best female tennis player, has withdrawn from the US Open due to fears over the coronavirus

Getty/Jordan Mansfield Ashleigh Barty.

“There are still significant risks involved due to COVID-19 and I don’t feel comfortable putting my team and I in that position,” said Barty, 24, according to The Independent.

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from the US Open amid fears over the coronavirus.

The tournament, which will take place behind closed doors in New York between August 31 and September 13, is the first major tennis event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

“My team and I have decided that we won’t be travelling to the US, and (the) Western and Southern Open and the US Open this year,” Barty told the Australian press on Thursday, according to The Independent.

“I love both events so it was a difficult decision but there are still significant risks involved due to Covid-19 and I don’t feel comfortable putting my team and I in that position.

“I wish the USTA (United States Tennis Association) all the best for the tournaments and I look forward to being back in the US next year.”

Barty, 24, added that she is undecided as to whether she will defend her title at the French Open, which has been rescheduled to begin in late September.

“I will make my decision on the French Open and the surrounding WTA European tournaments in the coming weeks,” said the Australian.

Over 150,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19, which is more than in any other country and accounts for almost a quarter of the world’s total death toll.

