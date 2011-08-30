The Most Outrageous Women’s Outfits In U.S. Open History

Photo: twitpic.com

Women’s tennis players tend to take their biggest fashion risks under the bright lights of the U.S. Open.Since Serena Williams debuted her infamous catsuit in 2002, the limits of on-court style have been pushed further and further.



As a result, players have rolled the dice on denim skirts, solid-gold tops, and rainbow dresses.

And more often than not, it’s ended in disaster.

