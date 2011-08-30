The Most Outrageous Women’s Outfits In U.S. Open History

Women’s tennis players tend to take their biggest fashion risks under the bright lights of the U.S. Open.Since Serena Williams debuted her infamous catsuit in 2002, the limits of on-court style have been pushed further and further.

As a result, players have rolled the dice on denim skirts, solid-gold tops, and rainbow dresses.

And more often than not, it’s ended in disaster.

Serena Williams opens Pandora's Box with her infamous catsuit (2002)

Serena Williams plays in denim and knee-high boots... (2004)

... And then changes into studded hot pants (2004)

Bethanie Mattek-Sands wears solid gold (2007)

Maria Sharapova warms up in a sheer Nike jacket (2007)

Bethanie Mattek-Sands strikes again (2007)

Venus Williams goes gawdy in hot pink (2009)

Venus runs out an mini dress (2010)

Nadia Petrova uses every crayon in the box (2010)

Caroline Wozniacki pulls off an extremely little black dress (2010)

