Novak Djokovic once laughed in the face of a journalist who suggested his bad temper could cost him matches in the future

Novak Djokovic once laughed off accusations that his temper would one day cost him before being disqualified from the US Open for launching a ball at a line judge.

“Does it concern you one day that will cost you dearly?” the Serb was asked at the ATP Finals in 2016 after hitting a ball into the crowd in frustration.

“You guys are unbelievable. You’re always picking these kind of things,” he replied. “It’s not an issue for me.”

Four years later, it turns out that it is, in fact, an issue.

The Serbian had just gone 6-5 behind in the first set during his round of 16 match against Pablo Carreno Busta when he turned and hit a ball in frustration towards the back of the court.

The ball struck the judge in the throat, after which the match was cancelled, resulting in Djokovic being defaulted from the tournament.

Lesson:

-Staying calm is highly important even if you are already at the top -Never led your disappointment turn into Anger -Just a second of reaction has power to change your life for good or bad Courtesy: SM pic.twitter.com/IQ9WWYasRZ — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) September 7, 2020

At the 2016 ATP Finals in London, Djokovic was involved in a similar incident, when he struck a ball into the crowd in anger after conceding the first set during a match against Dominic Thiem.

Fortunately, the ball hit nobody, though after, the Serb was asked by a reporter: “Does it concern you one day that will cost you dearly? If it hit someone today, is that something you’ve got to address?”

Djokovic laughed off the comment, saying: “You guys are unbelievable. You’re always picking these kind of things.”

Excellent video find, @Makaveli2B. Indeed, Djokovic had a pattern of reckless behavior on court that he'd never showed much concern about it before.#USOpenpic.twitter.com/JKgwFwrmUV — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 6, 2020

When asked why he “keeps doing these things” he added: “I keep doing these things? Why don’t I get suspended then? It’s not an issue for me.”

Four years later, it turns out that it is, in fact, an issue.

