US Open Leaderboard And Live Video

Weekend TV coverage is as follows:
Sat. 1:00-2:00pm: SportsCenter @ U.S.Open, ESPN
Sat. 2:00-8:00pm: NBC
Sun. 12:30-1:30pm: SportsCenter @ U.S.Open, ESPN
Sat. 1:30-7:30pm: NBC
Thursday’s US Open ticket holders, by the way, are hosed. There are no refunds for foul weather, despite the fact that play was cancelled. Given the cost of those tickets (they start at $100), this policy should change.
Excerpt photo courtesy Golf Digest.
