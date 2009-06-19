US Open Leaderboard And Live Video





Weekend TV coverage is as follows:

Sat. 1:00-2:00pm: SportsCenter @ U.S.Open, ESPN

Sat. 2:00-8:00pm: NBC

Sun. 12:30-1:30pm: SportsCenter @ U.S.Open, ESPN

Sat. 1:30-7:30pm: NBC

Thursday’s US Open ticket holders, by the way, are hosed. There are no refunds for foul weather, despite the fact that play was cancelled. Given the cost of those tickets (they start at $100), this policy should change.

Excerpt photo courtesy Golf Digest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.