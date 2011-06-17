Here’s How Swing Fixer Hank Haney Plans To Get People Golfing Again

Photo: USACE Europe via Flickr

In an interview with NBC Sports’s Ryan Ballengee, swing coach Hank Haney talked about how amateur golf can get its mojo back.As Ballengee writes, it comes down to three things:



“The game is too hard. Golf takes too long. It costs too much money.”

Here’s Haney on increasing the pace of play:

“It’d be nice if the pros played faster. When amateurs look at putts from three sides, it’s just something they learned from TV … My wife just started to play golf, so I’m trying to teach her. And I said people will enjoy playing with you so long as you play fast. No one’s looking at you like you’re bad, so long as you hit when it’s your turn.”

On the game being too expensive:

“Six hole, 12-hole courses should cut down the cost also. I think they’re good ideas .. Right now we’re pretty stagnant, but we’ve gone through a tough economy. We can look on the positive about that, though, since golf is an expensive sport.”

And on making the game easier:

“I wish the equipment manufacturers could be as innovative as they could be so they could make the game easier and more enjoyable.”

That’s three easy recommendations: Making the pros play faster. Building smaller courses. And manufacturing equipment that’s easier to use.

Obviously these aren’t issues for the players on the course at Congressional today. But since the popularity of the PGA is so dependent on the patronage of amateur golfers, Haney’s changes would have an effect on the pro game as well.

Source: NBC Sports

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.