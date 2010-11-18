US Open Tennis centre To Get $300 Million Upgrade

Photo: Beraldo Leal via Flickr

The USTA signed off on a $300M facelift fo Billie Jean King National Tennis centre in Flushing, NY, according to the SportsBusiness Journal.The project will tear down the 10,200 seat Louis Armstrong Stadium that served as centre court from 1978 to 1996, and replace it with a 12,000 to 14,000 roof-ready stadium. But Arthur Ashe Stadium will remain the featured court.



The project also calls for two new smaller (3,000 seat) stadiums on the US Open grounds, one of which could be ready in time for the 2011 US Open.

