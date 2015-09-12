I went to the US Open free grounds admission day -- and it was way better than I expected

Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider I never expected to be this close to the legend Roger Federer.

For any tennis fan living in New York, the first two weeks of September are the greatest of the year. The world’s most elite tennis players come to Queens to compete in the final, most electric Grand Slam of the year: the US Open.

I’ve been in the past, but have never lived in New York until this year, meaning I could go mid-week rather than planning a weekend trip around the tournament.

I bought a night session ticket a month in advance for about $US40 — only later did I find out that the US Open was featuring free grounds admission day on the second Thursday of the tournament, a first in Open history.

Grounds admission doesn’t grant access into Arthur Ashe Stadium (where the headliners play), the day would mostly feature doubles matches and juniors, and the tennis center would likely be claustrophobically packed with fans. Regardless, I had to capitalise on this freebie.

Having already been to the night session during week one of play and scouted out the grounds, I felt prepared to do this day on the cheap.

I spent $US5.50 on transportation and splurged on a $US15 souvenir, and it was the farthest $US20.50 has ever gone for me.

Here’s what I got to see:

I woke up to dark skies, wet streets, and an inevitable rain delay at the Open, but the ominous weather would end up working in my favour. Alex Goodlett/Getty Little did I know from Manhattan that the courts in Queens were this drenched. With no indoor courts and an incomplete retractable roof over Arthur Ashe Stadium, rain would mean no tennis for the day, but I decided to trek from my home in Manhattan to Queens anyways. I put $5.50 on my Metro Card -- enough for a round trip -- and headed out around noon. Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider The E to the 7 made for an easy trip to Flushing Meadows. A little under an hour later, the 7 train dropped me off right at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. Normally, the boardwalk to the courts is packed -- not today. Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider The boardwalk from my night at the Open last week (left) compared to Thursday's breathing room. I had the whole place to myself and couldn't have been happier about it. Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider I've never seen the Open entrance this desolate, and probably never will again. I normally would head to the South Gate entrance (pictured left), where the line tends to be shorter, but that wasn't necessary this time. As soon as I made it through security, I walked right in the main gate -- no ticket needed. Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider The line last week (left) compared to my free Thursday entrance. I headed straight to the practice courts -- my favourite part of the grounds -- where you'll find these handy, filtered water stations. I brought an empty water bottle with me to avoid paying the steep $5 for a water on site, and filled it up right away. Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider As long as your water bottle is empty, and isn't glass or metal, you can bring it on site. Rather than splurging on the tasty Open food like I did during week one, I brought a few granola bars along. Of course, my snacks weren't nearly as satisfying as these $14 'Texas tenders' and fresh cut fries, and the $10 Heineken light, but they were free (and healthier). Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider Bringing your own food is more of a grey area. Matches were still delayed due to inclement weather when I arrived, and the practice courts were bare. There was only one other woman in the stands, meaning I had my choice of seats in a gallery that is normally packed. Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider The top players are typically scheduled to practice on 'P1' and 'P2,' and fans will start scoping out seats hours before their favourites arrive. I didn't have to wait long until Jamie Murray and his doubles partner John Peers took to the courts. They were warming up for the doubles semifinal later that afternoon. Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider Jamie Murray (the lefty in the white) warming up on 'P1' with Peers. Highly ranked American Coco Vandeweghe came out to warm up for her doubles semifinal match. Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider Vandeweghe (the woman in the blue) warming up with partner Anna-Lena Groenefeld on practice court five. The bank of courts opposite the practice courts were featuring the American Collegiate Invitational quarterfinal matches -- the winner will receive a wild card bid to the 2016 US Open. Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider I stumbled upon a native North Carolinian who I grew up playing tennis with, Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (serving), who plays for the University of Virginia. The highlight of my day came around 3:30 p.m. when Roger Federer came out for a light hit. Normally, seats this close to the practice court would require careful planning and hours of waiting -- not today. Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider Federer on 'P3.' The 17-time singles Grand Slam champion, slated to take on fellow countryman Stan Wawrinka later that night, was all smiles during his half-hour practice. Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider Federer looked as smooth in person as he does on TV. One Grand Slam champion wasn't enough -- shortly after Federer hit the courts, 18-time singles Grand Slam champ Martina Navratilova came out to warm up for her doubles match in the afternoon. Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider Navratilova (the lefty on the far side) took 'P4,' next to Federer. I'll likely never be as close to the legends as I was from my seat in the second row of the practice gallery -- it was utterly surreal. Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider Federer waving goodbye to his small gallery. I left the practice courts to walk around the pleasantly quiet grounds. Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider The crowds last week compared to the empty scene on Thursday. I ventured over to Louis Armstrong Stadium, where Murray and Peers were battling against the American team Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson, who upset the top-seeded Bryan Brothers in the first round. Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider The crowd made up for its small size in volume -- the fans were behind the American team after every point. I arrived at an exciting time: late in the third and final set. The crowd did its best to will the American team to victory, but Murray and Peers would go on to save a match point before booking a ticket into the men's doubles final. Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider The third set was settled by an exciting tiebreaker. I left Louis Armstrong to peruse the souvenir shop, but opted out of a $28 tee shirt. There was only one souvenir I'd been dying to bring home. Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider The memorabilia is nice, but a little out of my price range. I'd been eyeing these US Open cups since week one of the tournament. I asked if I could just buy the cup -- that wasn't an option, so I spent my first money of the day on the $15 signature tournament cocktail: the Grey Goose Honey Deuce with vodka, raspberry liqueur, lemonade, and honeydew melon balls. Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider The cocktail was delicious, and my new kitchen needs restocking, so I didn't mind parting ways with some cash. The US Open invited those who came for the free admission to watch the night matches on the big screen -- you needed to have bought Arthur Ashe tickets to enter the stadium, but there are various TVs throughout the grounds screening live matches. Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider Those without Arthur Ashe tickets can watch the big screen outside of the main stadium. The sky looked too ominous to hang around, so I took my cup and headed out. I left at the right time -- the rain came soon after and all night matches had to be rescheduled. Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider A souvenir for this memorable day. All in all, I couldn't have asked for more of a perfect day of tennis. While the free grounds admission doesn't allow entrance into Arthur Ashe, I didn't miss the nosebleeds for one second -- I'd rather be on top of the practice courts, 10 rows away from a world class doubles semifinal, or watching up-and-coming juniors who may break into the main draw next year. Kathleen Elkins/Business Insider The view from my seats in Arthur Ashe during week 1 -- Djokovic is the tiny speck on the far side.

