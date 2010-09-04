New Video Gives Close-Up Angle On Fight At The US Open

Here is a close-up of the fight between a 20-something guy and a woman and her 70-year-old father that broke out during a U.S. Open match last night.



You can clearly hear their argument. Here is a part of the exchange:

The woman and the younger man are screaming at each other. She slaps him.

“Shut up, I will smack you to death,” she says.

“I can talk all I want. I f*cking paid my ticket…I don’t give a f*ck what anyone wants… I have a lot of money on the game… I can take 20 of those (slaps),” says the younger man.

The verbal fight escalates. For a second the two parties seem to withdraw and take their seats, but then all hell breaks loose. See below:



