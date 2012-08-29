The 12 Most Epic Moments In US Open History

Photo: Charles Krupa/AP
It’s that time of year again.The U.S. Open is upon us, and while many will be watching to see if number 1 seed Roger Federer will capture his 6th Open title, the championship will no doubt be filled with its share of upsets and dramatic moments.
As a way to get ready for the fortnight in Flushing, we thought we’d take a look back at some of the most epic moments of U.S. Open and take a trip down memory lane.
12. Tracy Austin defeats Chris Evert in the 1979 women's final. Austin was 16 years old and the youngest player to ever win the U.S. Open title.
6. Lindsay Davenport became the first American woman to win the U.S. Open title in 16 years when she beat Martina Hingis in 1998.
5. Pete Sampras defeats Andre Agassi for his first of 5 U.S. Open titles in this truly epic battle in 1990. Sampras was 19. It was the first of their 3 US Open final match-ups.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.