The 12 Most Epic Moments In US Open History

Robert Libetti
Roger FedererWins 5th Straight U.S. Open Title

Photo: Charles Krupa/AP

It’s that time of year again.The U.S. Open is upon us, and while many will be watching to see if number 1 seed Roger Federer will capture his 6th Open title, the championship will no doubt be filled with its share of upsets and dramatic moments.

As a way to get ready for the fortnight in Flushing, we thought we’d take a look back at some of the most epic moments of U.S. Open and take a trip down memory lane.

12. Tracy Austin defeats Chris Evert in the 1979 women's final. Austin was 16 years old and the youngest player to ever win the U.S. Open title.

11. Chris Evert beats Tracy Austin in the women's semifinal match in 1980.

10. Martina Navratilova defeats Chris Evert in the 1984 Women's Final.

9. John McEnroe defeats Jimmy Connors in this classic 1984 semifinal.

8. The first all-Williams final. Venus defeats Serena in their 2001 matchup.

7. Serena Williams curses out the line judge and gets disqualified in 2009.

6. Lindsay Davenport became the first American woman to win the U.S. Open title in 16 years when she beat Martina Hingis in 1998.

5. Pete Sampras defeats Andre Agassi for his first of 5 U.S. Open titles in this truly epic battle in 1990. Sampras was 19. It was the first of their 3 US Open final match-ups.

4. Sampras defeats Agassi in 2002 final. It was their last US Open final against each other.

3. Andre Agassi retires. An outpouring of support from the crowd.

2. Federer's famous shot between his legs against Novak Djovovic in the 2009 semifinals.

1. Federer Wins his 5th Straight U.S. Open Title in 2008 – setting a U.S. Open record.

