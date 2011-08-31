ORDER RESTORED: The Top Seeds Are Dominating The U.S. Open Day Session Today

It’s been an uneventful day two at the U.S. Open so far.



The top men’s seed, Novak Djokovic, was up 6-0, 5-1 when his opponent retired.

The top women’s seed, Caroline Wozniacki, won 6-3, 6-1.

The lowest seeded player to lose was No. 16 Mikhail Youzhny, who fell to Ernest Gulbis in straight sets.

Other than that, there were a whole lot of yawns in Queens, with every favourite winning his or her first-round match with relative ease.

One headline: 22-year-old American Donald Young won in straight sets. He’ll face No. 14 Stan Wawrinka in the second round.

Heavy favourites Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams will be in action tonight on ESPN2.

Tomorrow should be more fun.

Maria Sharapova will look to out-scream Anastasiya Yakimova after narrowly avoiding an upset yesterday.

In addition, American fave Andy Roddick will get his U.S. Open underway.

