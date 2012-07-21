The Crazy Bird-Man Who Crashed The US Open Trophy Ceremony Is On The Course At The British Open

Remember the man who called himself “Jungle Bird” and crashed Webb Simpson’s trophy ceremony and was caught on live television making absurd squawking sounds?



Well, he’s on the course at the Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St. Annes — and he’s making more bird noises.

Will he strike again?

Video is courtesy of Graeme McDowell, who tweeted it out this morning.



