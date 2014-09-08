A New Aussie Champion: Tennis Junior Omar Jasika Won Both Singles And Doubles Tournaments At The US Open

Photo: Jaime L. Mikle/ Getty

Aussie teen Omar Jasika has become the first player in 28 years to win both the boys’ singles and doubles crowns at the US Open.

The 17-year-old from Melbourne had major comeback to beat reigning champ Quentin Halys of France, 2-6 7-5 6-1 at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Jasika’s winning streak in New York stretched to 11 matches. He follows the footsteps of Nick Kyrgios who achieved a double victory at the 2013 Australian Open.

