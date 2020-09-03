'F---, f---, f---!': Andy Murray got extremely angry while playing crazy golf and cornhole at the US Open's 'relaxing zone' for players

Getty/Glyn Kirk Andy Murray didn’t find the US Open’s ‘relaxing zone’ very relaxing.

Organisers of the US Open have done their best to ensure players can unwind when not on the court this year by creating a “relaxing zone” that includes a crazy golf course, cornhole, and a basketball net.

However, for Andy Murray, the experience proved to be far from soothing.

“F—, f—, f—!” said the Scotsman after failing to land a putt while giving the Amazon Prime – which broadcasts the tournament – cameras a tour of the area on Wednesday.

“F—, you’ve got to hit it, Andy, f—ing hit it,” he said after missing another shot. “F— me.”

WARNING: More bleeps than a reversing lorry ???????? There's lots of off-court activities to help the players wind down at the #USOpen Just look how much it's helping @andy_murray relax ???? pic.twitter.com/auS7UxLkNQ — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) September 2, 2020

Cornhole didn’t prove any less stressful for the 33-year-old.

After launching his beanbag completely wide of the board, he screamed: “F—! All of these are wide. Oh, get f—ed.”

“There’s lots of things for the players to do,” Murray concluded. “Yeah, that’s just a little way the players can relax.”

After seeing the footage on Twitter, he replied with a laughing emoji saying: “Very good work from whoever was working the bleep button on this one.”

