NBC Cuts “Under God” From US Open Pledge, And The Culture Wars Drag On

NBC caused a brief TwitterStorm yesterday by omitting the words “under God” and “indivisible” from a promotional video featuring the Pledge of Allegiance during the US Open.The video spliced patriotic images with little kids reciting the Pledge.



But the pivotal section between “one nation” and “with liberty” was conspicuously absent, providing easy fodder for the cultural warriors among us.

A few hours into the broadcast, colour guy Dan Hicks issued the following on-air apology:

“We began our coverage of this final round just about three hours ago, and when we did it was our intent to begin the coverage of this U.S. Open championship with a feature that captured the patriotism of our national championship being held in our nation’s capital for the third time. Regrettably, a portion of the Pledge of Allegiance that was in that feature was edited out. It was not done to upset anyone, and we’d like to apologise to those of you who were offended by it.”

This obviously proves that NBC is the centrepiece of a highly organised liberal cabal designed to turn America into a godless hellscape.

Either that or they just needed to shorten the promo. And they naively cut the passage without thinking about the consequences.

“Under God” has been a point of contention ever since it was added to the Pledge in 1954.

So far the backlash has been limited to Twitter, but don’t be surprised if Fox News fair and balances the crap out of this one over the next few hours.

Full video:

