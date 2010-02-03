US Online Video Ad Networks By Audience

Online video advertising is growing rapidly but still only accounts for less than 5% of total online advertising. As a result, few niche publishers can afford to hire direct sales forces and typically use ad networks, which aggregate audiences across many sites.



Tremor Media is the leading video ad network according to comScore. It reached over 100 million unique monthly viewers as of December 2009, but lost some share in January 2010. Broadband Enterprises has also experienced solid growth, reaching nearly 80 million unique monthly viewers in January 2010.

