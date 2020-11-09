US on track to smash record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images As of Sunday, more than 56,700 people in the US were hospitalized because of COVID-19.

The US is on track to set a record for coronavirus hospitalizations, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

At least 56,768 people in the country are hospitalized with complications from COVID-19, an increase of 10,000 since October 30.

“At this rate, we’ll see a record number of hospitalizations in just a few days,” The COVID Tracking Project said on Twitter.

The US is on track to break its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, with the seven-day average of coronavirus deaths up 36% over the past three weeks, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

More than 102,500 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday alone, up 8.2% in the past week, outpacing the 6.2% increase in new tests. The numbers exclude California, which has not reported data for the weekend.

The 7-day average of deaths reported by states is now up 36% in the last 3 weeks. Here's a chart of deaths since July 1. pic.twitter.com/ee5IgjSjhq — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 9, 2020

During the first wave of COVID-19 in April, the number of people hospitalized peaked at just under 60,000.

Nearly 230,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the US. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention forecasts that as many as 266,000 people will be dead by the end of the month.

