America's Olympic Opening Ceremony Outfit Is A National Treasure

We haven’t seen what all 88 countries are wearing for the Olympic Opening Ceremony, but it’s going to be tough to top the Americans and their fantastic sweaters.

Team USA will stroll into the Olympic Stadium wearing a Ralph Lauren-designed outfit that includes a knit cardigan, turtleneck, white fleece pants, and boots with red laces.

The sweater costs $US598, so you’re never going to get one.

But it looks awesome:

