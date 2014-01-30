The New US Olympic Bobsledding Suits Are Insanely Tight

Olympic bobsledder Lolo Jones is trying on the suit that the U.S. team will wear in Sochi on Wednesday, and it is skin tight.

The suit was designed by Under Armour — which made similar aerodynamic suits for the speedskating and skeleton teams.

Every tenth of a second matters in bobsledding, meaning you want the suit to be as tight as possible to eliminate drag. This technology has its risks — a British bobsledder infamously ripped her suit in 2010 — but it’s the state-of-the-art in the sport.

Lolo’s teammate and gold medal contender Elana Meyers could barely breath. As Lolo’s Vine shows, it’s not quite as glamorous as it seems.

Super tight:

